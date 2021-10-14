Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 1,373,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,734. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

