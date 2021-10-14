Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,835,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,967,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,083,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.