Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 510,916 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 766,327 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 577,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 327,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,728. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

