Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 103,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.04. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

