Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EEFT stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.90. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.