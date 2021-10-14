Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 3,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,661. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

