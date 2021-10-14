Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7,420.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

