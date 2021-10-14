Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 408.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

