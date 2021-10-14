Lazard Ltd to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

LAZ opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

