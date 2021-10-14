LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of LCI Industries worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

