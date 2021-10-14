Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Up 152.4% in September

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,410,000 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the September 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,422. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

