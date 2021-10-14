Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $10.67 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

RWL traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $76.23.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

