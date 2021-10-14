Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,940 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

