Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 0.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,812 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

