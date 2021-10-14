Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 9,858 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Alteryx worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

