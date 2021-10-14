Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,721 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.