Legal & General Group Plc Sells 111,013 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

