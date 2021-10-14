Legal & General Group Plc Sells 131,379 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,379 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

