Legal & General Group Plc Sells 62,874 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,874 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.