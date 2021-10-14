Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe Sells 39,830 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,484,000 after buying an additional 473,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,243.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,494 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 366,974 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

