Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,381. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,192. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

