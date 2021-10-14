LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 5.5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 40,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,229,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

