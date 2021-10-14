Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,984 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3,295.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $71.98 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

