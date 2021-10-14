Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6,225.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.50 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

