Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 54,546.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 29.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

