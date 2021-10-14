Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 446,155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

