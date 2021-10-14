Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 114,128 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.42 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $808.38 and a 200 day moving average of $721.20. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

