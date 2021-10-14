Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 313.20 ($4.09) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 734.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.