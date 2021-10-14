Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

