Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $911,063.04

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $911,063.04 and $89.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 111.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00249334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00096449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.