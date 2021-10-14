Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after buying an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $132.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.