Lincoln National Corp Acquires 572 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $236.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day moving average of $223.58. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

