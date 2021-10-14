Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $408.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

