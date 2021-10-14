Lincoln National Corp Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

