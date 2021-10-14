Lincoln National Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $74.99 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.