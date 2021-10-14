Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

