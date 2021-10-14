Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after buying an additional 93,865 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

ITW opened at $214.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

