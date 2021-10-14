Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

