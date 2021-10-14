Linde (NYSE:LIN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.
Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.33. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
