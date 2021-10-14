Linde (NYSE:LIN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.33. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.