Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

LCTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

LCTX opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

