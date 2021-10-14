Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 275,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,656,692 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $21.56.

Several research firms have commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

