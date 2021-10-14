Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

NYSE LTHM opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Livent has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

