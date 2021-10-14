Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $24.02

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.02, but opened at $24.87. Livent shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 7,023 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -292.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

