Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $184.99 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,665 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $184,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.