Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for 4.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 7.89% of Henry Schein worth $817,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 27.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 280.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

