Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LZAGY stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,013. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

