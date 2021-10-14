Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.
MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.93.
NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.
In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.