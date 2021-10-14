Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.93.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

