LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $330.18 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.50 and a 200-day moving average of $306.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

