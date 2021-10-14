LPL Financial LLC Purchases 224,378 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 60.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $43,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after purchasing an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

