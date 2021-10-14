LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $544.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $590.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.02. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

